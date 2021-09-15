Three horses were struck by a car and killed on Laycock Creek Road and Highway 26 early this morning after fleeing from a pasture nearly six miles away.
In a Wednesday press release from Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley, both lanes on Highway 26 had to be closed for roughly one hour in both directions.
McKinley's press release also noted that one of the horses had to be euthanized at the scene after the collision.
According to McKinley's press release, an attempt was made to locate the owners of the horses that ran east of Highway 26 to no avail. Additionally, the press release noted that it is unknown what spooked the horses to flee the pasture.
McKinley thanked Dr. Colleen Robertson from John Day River Veterinary Clinic, Nick Steiner, and the Oregon Department of Transportation for their help at the scene.
