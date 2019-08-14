Three John Day area juveniles face felony charges stemming from a string of break-ins last month.
According to John Day Police Sgt. Scott Moore, the three juveniles were charged with first-degree burglary based on use of a tool to break into a building, second-degree burglary based on unlawful entry in a building and criminal mischief.
The high school age youths were sent to juvenile court for prosecution, Moore said.
A tip on Aug. 13 helped the police identify the suspects, and the arrests were made quickly, Moore said. Shoes found at the home of one of the suspects matched footprints in the dirt around one of the businesses that was burglarized, he said.
The front window of the Good Deals store on West Main Street in John Day was reported broken on July 28. The owner said some knives and 50-cent pieces were missing, Moore said.
Cash was reported missing from the Gleason Pool on Canton Street and the Bit of Europe antique store on South Canyon Boulevard on July 31, Moore said. The Little Canyon Food Court also was broken into on July 31.
Moore thanked the local community for its assistance in locating the suspects, but he advised more businesses to install video cameras. They're inexpensive and easy to install, he said.
Moore also noted that three cases of unlawful entry to motor vehicles in John Day are still being investigated. These incidents occurred on Northeast Dayton Street and Northeast Elm Street on Aug. 8 and in the Chester's Thriftway parking lot on Aug. 10.
