Three people were injured in a motor vehicle crash on Highway 26 west of Mt. Vernon Friday afternoon, according to scanner traffic.
Shortly before an ambulance was requested by officers for the crash, officers were discussing over the radio placing a spike strip on Highway 26 near mile post 145 to stop a vehicle at about 3:21 p.m.
Other scanner traffic included "good spike" at about 3:24 p.m. and "all subjects detained" at about 3:28 p.m.
At about 3:30 p.m., an ambulance was paged to the location.
Dispatchers said air ambulances were unable to fly because of the weather but later said a fixed-wing aircraft could be at the airport by 4:26 p.m.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
