Although most Grant County races were clearly decided shortly after polls closed, the race for John Day City Council remains too close to call Monday afternoon with a tie for the final seat.
Incumbents David Holland and Elliot Sky were reelected with 551 and 501 votes, respectively. For the last open seat, Heather Rookstool and Chris Labhart are currently tied with 470 votes each.
Grant County Clerk Brenda Percy said there were three ballots counted on Friday, which were received on time in other counties and forwarded here.
Grant County is waiting to receive about six more ballots from other counties. Percy said she will wait until those votes are counted to determine what happens next.
If the vote totals for Rookstool and Labhart are within one, it triggers a hand count.
"Right now, with a difference of two, I would not have to do a recount," Percy said Nov. 4 when two votes separated the candidates. "She has to get within one (vote) of Mr. Labhart before it will trigger a hand count. ... I'm not going to be surprised if I have to do a hand count."
There were also 20 ballots that were challenged on election night. Percy said, historically, challenged ballots are usually not rectified after the election.
If the ballot signature doesn't match the signature on file, or if an envelope is not signed, Percy said she makes an attempt to call the person, and every person whose ballot is challenged receives a letter stating their signature has been challenged. They have 14 days after the election to get the signature fixed, which could impact the John Day council race.
A total of 4,630 ballots were counted in Grant County as of Nov. 9, according to Percy.
Elected officials will take office on the first business day of the new year, Jan. 4.
