Technology has provided opportunities to work from home and finish classes remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now it will help promote tourism in Grant County.
Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative worked with Golden Shovel, a company that specializes in using virtual reality for economic development, to develop VR experiences focused on several counties in Eastern Oregon.
The virtual tour of Grant County consist of an eight minute video, narrated by a woman, which takes participants through parts of John Day, Prairie City, Canyon City and more.
With the VR headset, the video becomes immersive as people can view 360 degrees and observe their surroundings as if they were physically at the location — from bike rides to scenic viewpoints.
“All of these videos were shot in 2019 and it’s a coincidence that the pandemic hit and we’re seeing the local economy struggling,” OTEC Communications Coordinator Joe Hathaway said. “We were thinking it was a good time to roll these out now to try and drive economic recovery and do anything we can do to help the communities we serve.”
Hathaway said the plan is to have the videos available at visitor centers throughout the counties, the state and possibly the nation. Another goal is to drive tourism, so when the pandemic ends, people will have an idea of where they can travel.
“It’s not like seeing a still photo from a magazine,” Hathaway said. “You’re actually immersed into what the counties have to offer.”
Hathaway said this has been a collaborative effort between OTEC and many economic development partners from around the counties and at the local level. He said the team is focusing on tourism and agricultural tourism with other possibilities in the future.
Each video cost about $6,000 to produce. OTEC received financial assistance from the counties they serve and Travel Oregon, an agency working to enhance Oregon’s economy through tourism.
“We feel this is an investment into the community to help drive economic development in the communities we serve,” Hathaway said. “We’re owned by the members... We want to do our part to help the community out, and this is just one way to do our part and help out because they give so much to us.”
He said, while OTEC’s priority is to deliver safe and reliable power, they want to make sure the communities are also doing well.
Videos are available at economicdevelopment.otec.coop. A VR headset is not necessary to view the videos, and spectators can still use their computer’s mouse to view the surroundings.
