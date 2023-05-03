Statewide, the number of wolf depredation events — that is, when wolves kill or maim domestic animals — grew by 55 percent last year despite only marginal growth in the wolf population, according to the latest report from state wildlife managers.

There were two investigations involving confirmed depredations in Grant County last year, according to investigative reports from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Both were in the northeastern part of the county.

Neil Nisperos can be reached at 541-575-0710 or nnisperos@bluemountaineagle.com.

