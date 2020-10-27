Grant County Treasurer Julie Ellison said Thursday she plans to recommend that Grant County Court members return $15,481 of the $35,268 received from the state in reimbursement for COVID-19 county court labor expenditures.
Ellison said the county should keep $19,787.
She said the original reimbursement request did not include the correct hours for County Judge Scott Myers, nor did it cover health insurance or other benefits.
Ellison said she provided COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center Deputy Finance Section Chief Jodi Cook with one month of payroll figures so Cook could use it to calculate a dollar amount to submit for reimbursement.
“She didn’t know what they were going to do with it either,” Ellison said. “But she gave it to them, and so I figured out that they just went ahead and (multiplied) it by three and used that. It didn’t include the correct hours for Scott (Myers), insurance or other benefits.”
Grant County officials appear to have requested reimbursement for 25% of their full annual salaries, which would be 13 weeks of county court wages, for the 11-week reimbursement period. They appear to have included the county judge’s full 40 hours per week when he said he only logged 46.5 hours of COVID-19-related time during the 11-week reimbursement period from March 1 to May 15.
The Eagle submitted a public records request for documentation related to the county court labor reimbursement on July 16. As of press time, no documentation for the figure has been provided.
Witt O’Brien’s — the company the county contracted with to submit reimbursement documents — removed the entire county court labor cost from an updated summary of the final expenses.
County Commissioner Jim Hamsher, the court’s EOC liaison, and Cook both said documents the EOC submitted for court labor costs included documentation. Cook said Ellison provided the county court payroll information the EOC used to submit the reimbursement request.
Ellison said she has paid $28,569.36 in new invoices that she plans to give to Paul Gray, the county’s new emergency manager who took the role after the EOC was shuttered, to submit for reimbursement.
She said she does not have an amount for labor costs from May 15 to present. She said Gray will now be handling COVID-19 reimbursement requests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.