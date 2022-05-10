CANYON CITY — A trial for the former Grant County sheriff’s deputy accused of assault, attempted rape and child neglect set for Monday, May 16, has now been postponed to a later date.
A Circuit Court judge heard arguments on Monday, May 9, to postpone the trial of Tyler Smith, who was fired from the Sheriff’s Office in December 2019 after being brought up on criminal charges.
One of Smith’s attorneys, Andrea Coit, said Grant County’s lawyer had delivered additional documents or materials the defense had requested in a subpoena.
It was not clear what the county’s legal counsel had turned over. However, she said, the defense needed more time to evaluate the new material before going to trial.
Smith’s trial, originally slated to begin in late October, was abruptly put on hold to give defense attorneys time to sift through hundreds of pages of discovery materials filed just one day earlier by the prosecution.
Smith’s defense team then filed a motion to dismiss the charges against him, arguing that the prosecution had been withholding evidence that could exonerate him.
After two days of evidentiary hearings on that motion, Coit filed an April 29 motion to continue the trial based on what she argued were ongoing discovery violations.
She contends that the most recent violation was revealed during an April 27 evidentiary hearing when former Grant County Sheriff Glenn Palmer testified that he kept a separate personnel file for Smith.
According to the motion filing, in that file there is an audio recording of Smith’s Loudermill hearing — a due process right for public employees to present their side of the story before an employer decides on discipline.
In the Loudermill hearing, Coit argues, Palmer compelled Smith to respond to the criminal allegations against him.
Additionally, Palmer testified that there were notes that he took from an interview he conducted with Smith’s accuser about the criminal allegations.
In her motion for a continuance, Coit writes that the file also contains documentation of a phone call that Palmer made to Smith to catch him in a lie about his whereabouts after being informed by Smith’s accuser of his GPS-tracked location.
Additionally, Palmer testified that when he left the Grant County Sheriff’s Office after losing the 2020 election, he put all of his employee files in a taped manila envelope and gave it to the county’s human resources manager.
Jamie Kimberly, an assistant Oregon attorney general acting as a special prosecutor in the trial, argued against the motion to continue the case, saying that Smith’s accuser objects to any additional postponement.
Kimberly said while the state “unfortunately” discovered new evidence the day before the trial was originally set to begin back in October, the prosecution has since “owned” its part in its response.
All along, however, the prosecution has argued that Smith’s personnel file and items related to it are not relevant to the case since the Oregon State Police, not the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, investigated the criminal allegations.
Kimberly said the prosecution is concerned the case would continue to drag on due to motions the defense has filed based on evidence that it retrieved through discovery in another case — a civil suit filed by Smith’s girlfriend, Haley Olson, against the county. Kimberly said Smith’s attorneys have sat on that discovery material for months.
Motion to dis
qualify prosecutor
In a hearing on the motion to dismiss, Jim Carpenter, Grant County’s district attorney, testified that Palmer had emailed him asking for assistance in finding a legal avenue to arrest Olson, who claimed on social media that she had documents that proved Smith was innocent of the charges brought against him.
Carpenter said he directed Palmer to work with Gretchen Ladd-Dobler, Wheeler County’s district attorney, one of the special prosecutors, along with Kimberly, who was handling Smith’s case.
Palmer also testified that he shared statements Smith made in his Loudermill hearing with Ladd-Dobler, which Smith’s attorneys argue was a violation of Smith’s Garrity immunity rights.
Under a Garrity immunity, an officer cannot be compelled, by the threat of severe discipline, to make statements that may be used in a subsequent criminal proceeding.
In light of Carpenter’s testimony, Smith’s attorneys have filed a motion to have Ladd-Dobler disqualified from the case and called as a witness.
Circuit Court Judge Dan Bunch has not yet ruled on that motion.
During Monday’s hearing, Bunch emphasized that he has not seen anything to make him question Kimberly’s integrity.
He said he knew that she was doing her “level best” to gather information.
However, he vented his displeasure with some of the other parties involved in the discovery process.
“I would have thought high school students could have done a better job of just collecting the darn information and getting it to me or to you,” Bunch said, “and I’m frustrated.”
As of press time, a new start date for Smith’s trial had not been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.