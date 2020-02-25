Grant County Fairgrounds Manager Mindy Winegar told the Grant County Court Feb. 12 that the construction project on the Trowbridge Pavilion will not be completed until September or October.
She said the delay in completing the project will impact one event, but that event was unconfirmed and she would rather not share the name or give any other additional details.
Winegar said the project was necessary because roots on the north side of the pavilion had lifted the concrete floor, causing it to crack and creating a safety hazard.
The 10-week project was set to begin and end between March 9 and May 11.
“We were hoping to get it done before fair, but it just was not in the cards,” Winegar said.
Winegar also said the Malheur County Fair booked a carnival company and that she might be able to get the company to come to Grant County.
She said she also plans to bring in two concert acts that could bring name recognition to the fair. She said one of the acts was confirmed while the other is undecided.
Winegar said the ticket prices, which in previous years have been between $70 and $35, have been changed to $45.
Winegar asked the court for approval to purchase barriers to the stage for the concert. The total cost is $4,900 for the barriers that she had in mind. The court approved the request.
Winegar said she will come back to court to make a request for extra security for the concerts. The cost, she said, would be roughly $2,500.
She said the events she has lined up are comparable to those in Bend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.