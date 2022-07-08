SILVIES — Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found on Thursday, July 7, on public land northwest of Drewsey.
Silvies Ranch employees reported seeing a dead body in a van just inside Grant County near the Harney County line, according to a Friday, July 8, press release from the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
Grant and Harney County sheriff's deputies discovered a second body concealed in the van after Silvies employees led them to the area, Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley said.
The deputies secured the area and called in the Major Crimes Team, which includes investigators from the Oregon State Police and the Grant County Sheriff's Office, along with state police forensic personnel.
The press release noted there is no ongoing threat to the public in the area and that law enforcement from multiple agencies remained on the scene until just after 9 a.m. Friday.
McKinley said the names of the deceased individuals are not being made public until authorities notify family members.
The sheriff declined to be specific about exactly where the bodies were found, except to say it was a remote location about midway between Drewsey and Silvies.
No further information was immediately available on Friday.
Steven Mitchell, a reporter with the Blue Mountain Eagle since 2020, covers sports, county government and issues facing natural resources and ag in Grant County.
Office: 541-575-0710
Cell: 971-263-3444
Email:steven@bmeagle.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.