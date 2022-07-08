SILVIES — Law enforcement officials released the names of a mother and her 16-year-old daughter found dead on Thursday, July 7, on public land northwest of Drewsey.
The bodies of Dawna Faye Roe, 51, and Gabrielle Michelle Roe, 16, of Caldwell, Idaho, who had been missing since July 6, were the two people found dead in a 2004 Toyota van that belonged to Dawna just inside Grant County near the Harney County line, according to a Friday, July 8, press release from the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
The cause of death is still under investigation, the press release noted. However, according to McKinley, no other individuals are currently being sought.
Silvies Ranch employees reported seeing a dead body in a van Thursday, according to the press release.
Grant and Harney County sheriff's deputies discovered a second body concealed in the van after Silvies employees led them to the area, Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley said.
The deputies secured the area and called in the Major Crimes Team, which includes investigators from the Oregon State Police and the Grant County Sheriff's Office, along with state police forensic personnel.
