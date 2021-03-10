Two COVID-19 cases were identified by the Prairie City School District March 9.
Prairie City Superintendent Casey Hallgarth said in a letter to parents the district decided to continue with in-person learning as they continue to evaluate the next few days for any changes.
"We are working close with Grant County Health Department and are in constant contact taking steps to keep schools open but with safety as the top priority," Hallgarth said in the letter. "Our school is operating with an abundance of caution assuring our students remain safe."
Hallgarth said the staff are preparing for scenarios that could modify the on-site instruction model, but they are continuing their safety and cleaning measures in all buildings as they remind students and staff about the importance of following the protocols established at the beginning of the year.
