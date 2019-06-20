Oregon State Police troopers are continuing the investigation into the single-vehicle, double-fatal crash near Crane the morning of June 19.
At about 11:15 a.m., OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a crash on Highway 78 near milepost 22, according to OSP.
Preliminary investigation revealed a GMC Yukon, operated by Joyce Arends, 66, of Wickenburg, Arizona, was traveling eastbound and for unknown reasons went off the roadway onto the shoulder. The GMC Yukon came back onto the roadway where it rolled multiple times and came to rest on its top on the south side of the highway.
Arends and her passenger, Arnold Arends, 72, of Wickenburg, Arizona, both suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Traffic was only affected for a limited time during the investigation.
OSP was assisted by Oregon Department of Transportation, Harney County Sheriff’s Office and Burns Fire Department.
