Two men were arrested on multiple drug charges in John Day Thursday.
Ty J. Round, 41, of John Day is charged with three counts methamphetamine manufacture, three counts of methamphetamine delivery, three counts of methamphetamine possession and three counts of felon in possession of a firearm, according to information filed in circuit court Friday by Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter.
Joseph Radinovich, 42, of John Day is charged with two counts of criminal conspiracy, methamphetamine delivery, methamphetamine possession and frequenting a place where controlled substances are used, according to court documents.
“The local drug task force has productively worked long hard hours to investigate and bring Ty Round and Joseph Radinovich to justice," Carpenter said. "Their arrests are the first in what is promising to be a broad sweep in curbing the distribution of methamphetamine in Grant County.”
John Day Police Department Sgt. Scott Moore, Grant County Undersheriff Zach Mobley and Oregon State Police Sgt. Tom Hutchison from the Grant County Interagency Narcotics team made the arrest, according to the press release from the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
Moore said this has been an ongoing drug investigation at Southeast Hillcrest Drive. At 5:28 p.m. Thursday, the house under investigation was placed under lockdown to apply for a search warrant, which means nobody is allowed in or out of the house so evidence is not destroyed, he said.
The search warrant was executed at about 8:30 p.m.
"Round and Radinovich were arrested in a vehicle, and that vehicle was taken to Doug's (Towing), and then a search warrant was done on the vehicle as well later in the night," Moore said.
After the search, a large quantity of drugs with an estimated street value of around $14,600, large amounts of cash, a vehicle, several firearms and items used for manufacture and sales of controlled substances were seized, according to the press release from GCSO.
According to the information filed by Carpenter, the bust collected at least 100 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
Moore said there were no altercations during the incident.
"You never know when you're dealing with drugs and/or people on drugs, but there were no altercations," Moore said.
Moore said he was happy with the bust, especially with the amount of time put into the investigation.
Carpenter said Round was arraigned Friday and is being held in jail with security set at $250,000. His next court appearance is July 30.
He said Radinovich was also arraigned Friday and is being held with security set at $75,000. His next court appearance is July 29.
