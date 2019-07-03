A new area of wolf activity has been designated for the Northside group of wolves in Grant County.
Two wolves were confirmed to be using the area in the Northside Wildlife Management Unit near Long Creek in June, according to Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Monitoring is ongoing to learn more about these wolves.
ODFW designates these areas when it has evidence of resident wolves, not just dispersing wolves.
Livestock producers in the area are encouraged to be aware of this wolf activity and take certain preventative measures. Though not required, nonlethal measures are important to reduce depredation. If depredation becomes chronic and lethal control become necessary, ODFW’s ability to lethally remove depredating wolves will be dependent on the extent that nonlethal measures have been used and documented.
Wolves are on the federal Endangered Species List west of highways 395, 78 and 95 with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as the lead management agency. While the newly designated area includes areas west of this boundary, so far all of our documented locations for these wolves are east of Highway 395 in state-managed areas.
