One person died in a crash involving two vehicles on Thursday, June 20, near the west side of Dayville city limits.
Two occupants (driver and passenger) in one vehicle were westbound when an eastbound driver crossed the lane causing a head-on collision, Oregon State Police Sergeant Tom Hutchison said.
The sole passenger in the westbound vehicle was deceased at the scene.
John Day Interagency Dispatch Center received a call about the crash at 1:05 p.m., and OSP, Grant County Sheriff's office, John Day ambulance and Dayville Volunteer Fire Department responded.
The two drivers were transported to Blue Mountain Hospital in John Day by ambulance. There were no passengers in the eastbound vehicle.
Air Life responded to Blue Mountain Hospital, but it could not be confirmed if any patients were life-flighted out.
Hutchison confirmed that the deceased was wearing a seat belt, and the driver of that vehicle was not wearing a seat belt. The driver of the eastbound vehicle was wearing a seat belt, Hutchison said.
The names of those involved in the crash have not been released yet. The investigation is continuing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.