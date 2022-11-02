CANYON CITY — Opening arguments in the Tyler Smith trial were made on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Grant County Courthouse, with Judge Dan Bunch of Klamath Falls presiding.

Smith stands accused of three felony counts: attempted rape, attempted sex abuse and fourth-degree assault, all pertaining to events alleged to have occurred on Aug. 31, 2018. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.