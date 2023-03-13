From left, Sofia Krachan, Sofia Hryhir, Anastasia Kuprina and Yaroslav Khuolol paid a visit to Grant Union High School on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The Ukrainian students are finishing up a year in Baker and wish to stay in the United States as exchange students next school year.
Grant Union High School’s leadership class meets with Ukranian exchange students visiting from Baker on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the Grant Union High School library prior to taking the students on a tour of the school.
JOHN DAY — A group of four exchange students from war-torn Ukraine paid a visit to Grant Union High School on Wednesday, March 8, with the hope of continuing their education in the United States following the conclusion of a year at Baker High School.
The students were welcomed to Grant Union High School by the school’s leadership class, who took them on a tour of the school. The students visited art, science, shop and math classes before eating lunch with the rest of the Grant Union student body.
Grant Union leadership students Raney Anderson, Brady Dole, Jasmine Bryers, Madisen Underwood, Emma Northway and Taylor Parsons were excited over the prospect of a crop of Ukrainian exchange students wanting to call John Day home.
“I think the last exchange students we had were three or four years ago, so it’s been a while,” Anderson said.
Along with the initial excitement at the news the group was looking at Grant Union High School as a destination came a bit of disbelief. While the local students all agreed it is “cool” that the exchange students wanted to come here, it wasn’t something they were expecting to hear.
The Ukrainians — Yaroslov Khuolol, Anastasia Kuprina, Sofia Krachan and Sofia Hryhir — said their impression of Grant Union High School is one of closeness among the students.
“It’s much more friendly” Kuprina said.
“Compared with our school, it’s bigger and people make groups there … sometimes you can hang out, but it doesn’t feel very close. Here it’s like family,” she added.
The leadership students also view the exchange students’ stay as a learning opportunity for them, stating that getting to know the exchange students can bring them perspectives and points of view they may not have been exposed to previously.
“I think people’s experiences shape them in a way, and so then everyone comes away learning something from their previous life experiences,” Bryers said. “If you can glean something from everyone, you can be a more mature person approaching situations in life by just knowing more.”
Parsons concurred, saying that the presence of the exchange students at Grant Union would be a benefit to all students there.
“I think it would be good for our school to have new people here, to see new faces every day, and they can teach us some things that we don’t know,” he said.
Kuprina said the group isn’t exactly sure where they will wind up next school year, noting that, as exchange students, their visas allowed them to stay in the United States for only a single year. There is a workaround to the rules, however.
The students can apply for what is called “temporary protected status” through the Office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement as well as the State Department, which would allow them to live anywhere as long as they can find hosts. Temporary protected status would also allow the students to live as general members of the community, outside a student visa, until the conclusion of the war in Ukraine.
At least two of the visiting students have already started that process, with the help of an agent in Ukraine. The process could take up to six months, although students who have begun the process of seeking temporary protected status are allowed to stay until the process has been completed.
Despite the warm welcome they received in Grant County, Grant Union High School isn’t the only destination on the radar of the students. Kuprina’s hometown in Ukraine has a population of 200,000, making her feel more at home in larger cities like Boise. Khuolol agreed, saying that Boise would be an ideal destination to visit.
Bryers had some advice for the Ukrainian teens, telling them not to be discouraged by Grant Union’s small size and reiterating that the student body and community feel like a family. The leadership students agreed, with all of them saying they didn’t think it would take very long for the four exchange students to be drawn into the family-style dynamic the school and community have.
The school is seeking host families in the event the students find themselves attending Grant Union High School next year. Interested parties are encouraged to contact the school for more information.
