JOHN DAY — A group of four exchange students from war-torn Ukraine paid a visit to Grant Union High School on Wednesday, March 8, with the hope of continuing their education in the United States following the conclusion of a year at Baker High School.

The students were welcomed to Grant Union High School by the school’s leadership class, who took them on a tour of the school. The students visited art, science, shop and math classes before eating lunch with the rest of the Grant Union student body.

