Umatilla National Forest staff are preparing to offer a second round of contracts for repair work on the northern portion of Forest Road 54 from the intersection of East Birch Creek Road south for 0.6 miles, according to a press release. FR 54, also known as Pearson Creek Road, is located approximately 10 miles southeast of Pilot Rock.
Work is anticipated to begin this winter and will include repairing the bridge approach at the intersection of East Birch Creek Road, restoring the roadway to its original width, cleaning existing cattle guards and restoring drainage features by cleaning or repairing damaged culverts and ditches. The objective of this repair work is to restore access into private residences and ensure road conditions provide for safe travel.
This section of road is closed while repair work is underway. Following the repair work, access will be limited to local traffic only. Additionally, the following portions of FR 54 remain closed: from one-quarter of a mile east of the junction with Forest Service Road 5411 to its junction with Umatilla County Road 1375 (East Birch Creek Road).
The North Fork John Day Ranger District temporarily closed 13 miles of Forest Road 54 on May 21, following flooding that caused several significant washouts. Closure barriers and signs are posted on the ground, and visitors can take alternative routes into the area, including FR 54 north from Highway 244 near Ukiah or FR 5427 near Indian Lake. Visitors are cautioned that these routes are not maintained for winter travel and portions are already impassable to wheeled vehicles due to snowpack. Forest Service staff are completing more comprehensive assessments of on-the-ground damage and developing repair plans for future work. Additional updates will be shared as work progresses.
Umatilla National Forest officials urge forest visitors to plan ahead and contact the local ranger district prior to starting their trip. Forest conditions are dynamic this time of year and likely to change throughout the day and week. Many places in the Blue Mountains have limited or no cellphone coverage. Forest visitors should always be prepared to spend the night in the forest with warm clothing, food, personal hygiene items and plenty of water. The public is encouraged to monitor the Umatilla National Forest Facebook page and website for updates on forest conditions and flood repair activities.
For more information about the Umatilla National Forest, visit fs.usda.gov/umatilla.
