Olive Lake
Olive Lake in the Blue Mountains.

PENDLETON — With increased containment and reduced firefighting activity on the Ben Harrison Fire, Umatilla National Forest officials have reopened the Olive Lake Campground Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The campground had been closed since Monday, Aug. 14. The fire is located in the North Fork John Day Wilderness approximately 2 miles south of Olive Lake in northern Grant County. 

Neil Nisperos can be reached at 541-575-0710 or nnisperos@bluemountaineagle.com.

