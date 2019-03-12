Kevin Spencer, a loan originator from Umpqua Bank, was recently awarded a runner-up prize for a Community Leadership Award from the bank, which made a $1,000 donation to Community Connection of Northeast Oregon’s Housing Resource Center.
The center hosts two six-hour homebuying education workshops for first-time homebuyers in each of the four counties served by CCNO: Grant, Baker, Union and Wallowa. The workshops utilize professionals in financial preparation, loan processes, real estate and closing.
Spencer has been a lender presenter for these workshops for the past six years.
