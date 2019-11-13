The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Grant County has increased for the second straight year.
So far the average unemployment rate in 2019 for the months of January through September is 7.6%. That’s a significant increase when compared to the average rate of 6.9% for the first nine months of 2018.
Unemployment rates every month in 2019 have been worse than their counterparts a year prior — with the exception of September. That’s on the heels of a period of growth from 2013-2017 where nearly every month saw gains from the year prior.
“While unemployment is on the on rise, this may or may not point to the worsening of the economy,” said Chris Rich, the Regional Economist. “It is too early to tell what is going on. Grant County is in a seasonal trend where it could fit into past trends.”
The monthly unemployment rate in Grant County can be affected by several factors such as the time of year, a government shutdown, the timing of when an employer hires or lets go of a seasonal worker, an increase in retirements or people entering the work force. In a small county, the small amount of people in the workforce leads to rates that can be easily swayed.
The number of employed people in Grant County was on a steady decline from 1992-2008, when the number dipped from 3,951 to 2,900. Over the last decade, those losses have steadied.
But a rise in the unemployment rate isn’t always a bad thing. There are several silver linings to consider, said Rich.
“Historically, the Grant County unemployment rate is still low when compared to the past,” Rich said. “The numbers aren’t speaking to a large upswing in unemployed people. Higher unemployment rates also lead to more employment opportunities.”
Grant County gained 70 jobs from August 2018 to August 2019. The public sector added 10 jobs in federal government while the private sector added 60 jobs, led by gains in mining and logging.
The monthly employment numbers and unemployment rates for 2019 are subject for revision at the end of the year.
