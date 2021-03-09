Blue Mountain Hospital is working to improve wait times, referrals and customer service.
The number of patients assigned to a physician is unevenly balanced and is one of the main drivers in long wait times to see providers, lost referrals, and poor customer service at the Blue Mountain Hospital, according to Interim Clinical Director Bob Boyle.
Boyle said the hospital’s established physicians are at their capacity and are “oversubscribed.”
He said the departures of two doctors last year left 800 patients without a primary care physician. Boyle said the patient panels, the number of individual patients under the care of a specific provider, need to be adjusted.
He said panel capacity is between 200-250% and that the three new doctors are at the 20-25% level.
Boyle told the hospital board they are taking on new patients and reestablished patients every week. He said these are 45-minute visits, and they can only see so many patients in a day.
Boyle said, based on an analysis the hospital conducted, 43% of its patients have chronic care conditions, such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, arthritis, Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.
Action plan
Amid growing criticism from patients for lost referrals, missed callbacks and poor customer service, the Blue Mountain Hospital District board of directors, asked Boyle, whom the hospital hired in October, to develop a plan to manage referrals, patient callbacks and prescriptions refill requests.
Board member Dottie Parsons said during the board’s Feb. 25 meeting that patients are still not getting callbacks, and she asked what he is doing to address the problem in both the short and long term.
One part of the plan, Boyle said, is to find a company that could provide chronic care management and Medicare wellness exams, routine visits with a physician to update a patient’s treatment plan and check blood pressure, heart rate and other vitals.
Boyle said he would make a recommendation, based on the cost and return on investment and care for the patients. He said with chronic care and Medicare bundled together and the new doctors taking more shifts, patients will notice the change.
He said he is looking at a software application that would integrate with the hospital’s electronic medical records program to avoid copying, faxing and scanning. He said referrals are a complicated process.
Along with the skewed patient panel, hospital CEO Derek Daly told the board for a “pocket of time” the department lost a couple of staff members “unexpectedly,” and since then, Boyle added a second employee to the referral department.
Boyle said, when he arrived, the department had one employee. Now, the department has two full-time staff members and an employee from the surgery department who provides oversight, backup and training.
He said by March he would be ready to make a recommendation on an EMR application.
‘If you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it’
Boyle said, with callbacks, the department is taking a team-driven approach. He said what happens with callbacks is one medical assistant gets buried while others have a “light load.”
He said they are balancing out the callbacks among the group.
Boyle said the expectation is that a patient will get a same-day callback with prescription refills within 24 hours.
Boyle said Jena Knowles is working with the hospital’s information technology manager to track the team’s progress to report on the performance regularly. He said the goal is to reach a 99-100% completion rate.
Boyle said the critical thing is documenting and reporting. He said the team’s goal is 42 callbacks each day, and now they will have a record that they made the calls.
“If you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it,” he said, “so we’re going to do that.”
