Concerns about speeding traffic on Boyce Place turned out to be a perplexing problem for neighbors and the John Day City Council alike May 14.
Speaking for neighbors on the block-long street near the Grant County Fairgrounds, Neale Ledgerwood explained that speeding on the narrow street with multiple parked vehicles created a dangerous condition.
But neither the neighbors or the councilors could figure out why anyone would choose to use the street since it ended in one block. Public works director Monte Legg said he was familiar with the problem and earlier had considered making the street one-way northbound.
The council agreed to erect temporary A-frame signs at each end of the street to warn drivers. If that doesn’t improve matters, other steps could be taken.
In other city council news:
• The council reacted negatively to a new city logo created by the marketing consultant Bell + Funk, which was funded by federal and state grants.
Several councilors said they had no idea what the logo represented until it was explained to them. Mayor Ron Lundbom noted that if they wanted to put mountains in the logo, then they should put mountains in.
Councilor Shannon Adair said the color green was not included because that might be indicative of western Oregon. Councilor Paul Smith disagreed, noting that green is the color of the John Day Valley.
City Manager Nick Green said he liked the font used for the words, while Councilor Gregg Haberly suggested the designers were overpaid.
Kim Randleas, a local artist attending the meeting, asked about allowing local artists to come up with a logo design.
• Haberly said he’s heard concerns from people about how the city’s downtown might look after Len’s Drug is remodeled using a Main Street revitalization grant. Paul Smith said he’s heard the same concerns.
Green noted the city council did not adopt a downtown master plan in 2007 that could govern a downtown look. The city could make suggestions for the Len’s Drug remodel, but he also noted that Greg and Marla Armstrong were investing in downtown, something many others were not.
Randleas said she has been working on a “vision” for downtown since about 2000 when she was considering creating some murals for downtown buildings.
• The city could begin construction of riverside trails this year, Green said. The city held meetings with residents near Canton Street and Davis Creek on March 6, and the city is ready to proceed with property line adjustments for four properties on Northwest Boulder Lane for the Davis Creek trail.
In a related matter, the council approved a $28,000 contract with Field’s Tree Service for thinning, debris removal and chipping from the end of Canton Street to the river and along Davis Creek from the sewer treatment plant to Valley View Drive. Two to four viewing areas will be created along the south side of the river. The work will last 4-6 weeks.
• The council agreed to apply for planning assistance from an Environmental Protection Agency “smart-growth” program. The program will provide assistance for promoting recreation, not money, and there is no local match.
Green suggested using the assistance to promote ATV use on state highways as allowed by state law; encouraging development of more abundant and diverse lodging options, such as a new hotel, in-city campgrounds or bed and breakfast businesses; promoting the downtown area; establishing business incubators; and promoting investments in Main Street infrastructure to make the area more appealing and pedestrian friendly.
• A new online survey funded by a state Transportation and Growth Management grant will allow residents an opportunity to comment on the city’s plans for extending Seventh Street west, new riverfront trails, river access and restoration and the future of the Gleason Pool. The survey was slated to go live May 17 at surveymonkey.com/r/6DJ3QNR.
• The council approved a property line adjustment with Mills Supply that includes land from the Oregon Pine mill site.
• The council approved a three-year auditing contract with Nichols & Mitchell Audit Services of Baker City that will save the city money. The city will need to conduct single-scope audits if it receives $750,000 or more in federal funding, which could happen with the broadband program and the new sewer treatment plant. The new firm will charge less for those audits too.
• The John Day Planning Commission met earlier and unanimously approved two variances.
Councilor Dave Holland applied for a variance to allow him to increase a storage shed on his property on Northwest Bridge Street from 14-by-40 feet to 28-by-40 feet. The shed is a nonconforming structure because the minimum setback from the city right-of-way is 20 feet but the shed is only 10 feet away.
The Grant County Library applied for a variance to install a 5-by-4 foot reader board sign on top of a 7-foot pole. The 12-foot sign would exceed the height restriction for free-standing signs in that zone. The library wanted the sign placed high to prevent people from moving the letters around.
