Because of the current coronavirus situation within the county and state, the National Rappel Recertification Training in John Day has been updated to provide for augmented smaller training groups and greater physical distancing. The plans for this nationally recognized, mission critical training have changed to reduce the impact on the local community.
The John Day Airbase will host a one week long annual refresher session, beginning April 21, for returning rappellers. Concurrently, refresher sessions will be occurring in Salmon, Idaho, and Missoula, Montana, which allows for smaller gatherings at the individual training sites.
“We have been in contact with Grant County commissioners and others to gather thoughts and provide information, and we have a good plan in place to get our firefighters and aviation experts trained in accordance with Forest Service Policy and guidance while still being sensitive to current events and possible impacts,” said Anthony Hernandez, John Day Airbase manager. “While we see this as an important part of the national firefighting and wildland suppression effort, we also understand the negative impact this training could have on the community at a time like this. Our current plan has crews from within the state of Oregon having little to no interaction with the local community.”
Approximately 20 rappellers at a time (about 80 in total) from Oregon will utilize the 50-foot-high rappel tower, two rappel simulators and two helicopters to accomplish their annual refresher. The training sessions are also refreshers for helicopter rappel spotters and pilots. They will be training in small groups, a crew at a time, to assist in maintaining social and physical distancing. The crews will have the capability to be self-sufficient as to not unnecessarily impact the community.
The National Rappel Recertification Training is a performance-based training setting, which requires all veteran rappellers to demonstrate full proficiency at each stage of the training. The objective is to ensure that all veteran rappellers, rappel spotters and rappel pilots receive the highest quality training experience possible.
Returning rappeller sessions are held for United States Department of Agriculture recertification purposes. The sessions involve safety review, tower training, helicopter mock ups and live rappels. Live rappels are conducted at heights up to 300 feet above the ground.
Rappelling provides for rapid deployment of personnel nationwide in locations with limited landing areas. U.S. Forest Service rappellers may respond to wildland fire, medical or all-risk incidents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.