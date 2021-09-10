Workers have fixed a power outage that affected more than 4,100 Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative members Friday afternoon.
Power has been restored throughout Grant County, according to OTEC Communications Manager Joe Hathaway.
The outage was reported at 3:30 p.m. The outage was affecting an OTEC transmission line, and the cause of the outage is under investigation.
OTEC reminds people to avoid downed power lines. To report an outage, call 1-866-430-4265.
