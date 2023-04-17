UPDATE: The DP Home Entertainment fire was contained shortly before 11 p.m. Monday, April 17. According to John Day Public Works Director Casey Myers, firefighters were mopping up remaining hotspots, and there were no injuries associated with the blaze.

The Blue Mountain Eagle will continue to update this story as additional information becomes available.

Neil Nisperos can be reached at 541-575-0710 or nnisperos@bluemountaineagle.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.