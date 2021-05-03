Grant School District 3 Superintendent Bret Uptmor submitted a letter of resignation in April, but is working on a new contract to continue as superintendent.
Uptmor said during a board meeting last year in November that he was eligible to retire, but he was not ready to do that. He asked and proposed to the board that they would rehire him.
“In January, I brought materials for the board to review regarding hiring back, and either February or March, they approved my hire back,” Uptmor said.
Uptmor said, in order for them to hire him back, he had to resign his current position. Uptmor submitted his resignation in April so the board can move forward with working on a new contract.
His last day under the current contract is June 30, but his request for hire back is for July 2.
“I have a one day gap, and then I would come back to work on July 2,” Uptmor said.
The board and vice chair are going to meet with Uptmor this week to work on the new contract.
“I don’t think either of us has any set numbers of years that we would put into the contract, but that’s why we’re going to get together to talk and make a good plan,” Uptmor said.
Uptmor said his goal is that, when does officially leave the district at the end of his new tenure, he and the school board can have a good succession in the transition to a new superintendent so the work can continue without a gap.
