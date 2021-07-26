The U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing up to $200 million in relief funds to timber harvesting and timber hauling businesses that experienced losses due to COVID-19 as part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative.
The Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers program is administered by USDA’s Farm Service Agency in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, and was authorized in the 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act.
Loggers and truckers can apply for assistance July 22 through Oct. 15, 2021.
Timber harvesting and hauling businesses that have experienced a gross revenue loss of at least 10% from Jan. 1 and Dec. 1, 2020, when compared to Jan. 1 and Dec. 1, 2019, are encouraged to apply.
For more information, visit usda.gov/media/press-releases/2021/05/20/usda-announces-assistance coastal-communities-priority-national.
