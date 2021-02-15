Grant County administered shots of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to the roughly 60 people in the 80 and over group whom the health department put on the waiting list last week.
The county reported three new cases in both the Prairie City and John Day ZIP codes over the week as the county moved back to the “lower risk” category, according to the county’s public health administrator, Kimberly Lindsay.
Lindsay said, in addition to moving into the 75 and older age group, the health department would also be getting booster shots to people who received their first dose four weeks ago.
She said the county would administer 100 first and second doses on Tuesday at the Trowbridge Pavilion at the Grant County Fairgrounds. The clinic is by appointment only and closed to the general public.
She said Oregon Health Authority did not send enough doses to vaccinate everyone in the 75 and over age group, but the health department would be administering every available shot.
Lindsay said she anticipates that 60 people in the 75 and over group would need to remain on the waiting list.
Lindsay said the county must have 20 doses for anyone that moves into residential facilities or people who move to Grant County and need a second dose.
She said the county must vaccinate people in previous groups — health care workers and educators — who now want the vaccine.
She said she does not know when the county will get more first doses from the state after this week. However, she said, the county is guaranteed to receive all second doses.
Lindsay said Monday that Grant County is on the lower end for vaccine equity across the state but is among the top five counties receiving the least amount of vaccines per 10,000 people.
She said the positivity rate and the number of cases in a county should drive vaccine distribution.
According to data Lindsay shared with Eagle Tuesday, in Grant County, there were 577 people vaccinated per 10,000 during the week of Feb. 2 and 417 the previous week.
OHA’s website listed the county’s total case count at 220 and the positivity rate at 5% as of Monday.
