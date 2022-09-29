JOHN DAY — There will be a series of vaccination clinics offered in Grant County by the Oregon Health Authority and the Grant County Health Department starting Monday, Oct. 3, at various locations around the county. The OHA will be providing a team to assist in administering both COVID-19 and flu vaccines.
Primary COVID-19 vaccines as well as bivalent boosters, which are specifically designed to target the dominant omicron subvariants of the virus, will be available.
There will be both regular and high-dose flu vaccines; high-dose versions are intended for patients over the age of 65 or with underlying conditions. It is recommended that residents check with their primary care providers prior to attending to help them choose the right options, although nurses will be able to answer questions at the clinics.
Attendees should bring insurance information and any documentation of prior COVID-19 vaccination with them.
Here is the schedule for the vaccination clinics:
• Monday, Oct. 3, 1-3 p.m. at the Dayville Community Hall.
• Tuesday, Oct. 4, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Monument Senior Center, 269 Main St.
• Wednesday, Oct. 5, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Long Creek School.
• Wednesday, Oct. 5, noon-1:30 p.m. at the Prairie City Senior Center, 204 N. McHaley St.
• Thursday, Oct. 6, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Seneca Community Center.
• Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Grant County Health Department, 528 E. Main St., Suite E, John Day.
