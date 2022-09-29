stock covid vaccine
Buy Now

A health care worker prepares a COVID-19 shot.

 Eagle file photo

JOHN DAY — There will be a series of vaccination clinics offered in Grant County by the Oregon Health Authority and the Grant County Health Department starting Monday, Oct. 3, at various locations around the county. The OHA will be providing a team to assist in administering both COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

Primary COVID-19 vaccines as well as bivalent boosters, which are specifically designed to target the dominant omicron subvariants of the virus, will be available.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.