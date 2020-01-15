Shawn Quentin Greenwood, 48, a Vale resident who authorities believe has been living in Baker City recently, has been charged with second-degree murder in the Monday shooting death of his former girlfriend, Angela Michelle Parrish, 30, of Vale.
Greenwood also is charged with two counts of second-degree assault for allegedly shooting Nathaniel Leeland Brown, 37, a Baker City transient, in the hand on Monday in Baker City.
Greenwood was arraigned on the charges Tuesday afternoon in Baker County Circuit Court.
Visiting Malheur County Judge Lung Hung set bail at $100,000 on each of the second-degree assault counts. Hung agreed to hold Greenwood without bail on the murder charge as requested by District Attorney Greg Baxter.
Hung made the ruling regarding Greenwood’s release after listening to testimony from Baker City Police Chief Ray Duman.
Duman outlined the investigation, which began about 11:45 a.m. Monday.
Duman said Brown showed up at the Bureau of Land Management office at 3100 H St. claiming that he’d been shot in the hand.
Police cordoned off the area and began searching for the shooter and for a second victim who Brown said was in a nearby building.
Police found Parrish’s body in a large warehouse designated as Building D at the northwest end of the property, Duman said.
Brown had identified Greenwood as the person who shot him, and Parrish as the other victim, Duman said.
As part of the investigation, police received information that a late model standard two-door Toyota pickup truck Greenwood was thought to be driving had left the area.
An Oregon State Police game officer spotted the pickup on Dooley Mountain, Duman said. Malheur County deputies later located the pickup near Bridgeport, south of Dooley Mountain, and tried to stop it.
Duman said the officers followed Greenwood on a short pursuit before Greenwood decided to travel cross-country and down a ravine in the four-wheel drive vehicle. The deputies watched as Greenwood later attempted to burn a rifle and set the pickup truck on fire, Duman said.
The Malheur County deputies arrested Greenwood about 3:34 p.m. Monday in the Mormon Basin area of northern Malheur County south of Durkee.
The deputies found .45-caliber ammunition in the pickup truck, Duman testified.
“That’s the same ammunition used to kill Ms. Parrish,” Duman told the judge. “One spent casing was found under the victim.”
After Duman testified Tuesday, the judge asked Greenwood if he had anything to say regarding his release from jail.
Greenwood took the opportunity to ask the court whether law enforcement had done a background check on Brown.
The judge quickly stopped his conversation.
“You don’t get to ask questions,” Hung admonished Greenwood, advising him to wait to talk to an attorney.
The court staff is seeking someone with the experience to handle the defense in a murder case, Hung said.
Greenwood’s next court appearance is set for 1:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3.
Duman said after the hearing that the BLM office was locked down during the police search of the area, but employees were not in danger.
Baker City schools also were not considered to be in harm’s way because authorities felt certain that Greenwood had left the area. And there was no reason to believe he would approach a school, Duman said.
Baker School District Superintendent Mark Witty said he relied on communication with Lance Woodward, the police department’s school resource officer, and Duman in weighing whether to order a lockout at the schools. Witty decided not to do so.
“I appreciate having that linkage with local law enforcement,” Witty said. “If there had been any issue from the get-go, we would have gone to a lockout.”
In that case doors are locked to prevent anyone from entering the buildings. And in most instances, the lockout is implemented at all schools in town, Witty said.
One parent who heard the report of the police search on her personal scanner chose to take her children out of school, he said. Otherwise, classes continued without interruption.
The Major Crime Team, which includes the Baker City Police, Oregon State Police and the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, was activated and the OSP crime lab is assisting to process the scene.
The investigation is continuing and more charges will be considered after the case is reviewed by a grand jury, Baxter said.
