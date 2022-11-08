GRANT COUNTY — Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, and several public events honoring veterans for their service are planned in Grant County for the holiday.
Prairie City will mark the occasion with a gun salute at 11 a.m. at the old Texaco station next to city hall, 133 S. Bridge St. Along with the rifle salute, a member of American Legion Post No. 106 will give a short speech. The Post Auxiliary will host a potluck for veterans at the American Legion Hall later on in the evening.
Officers of the John Day Elks Club will honor veterans at the memorial flags at the Seventh Street Complex in John Day at 11 a.m. as well. A representative of veterans organizations will give a short speech, the John Day American Legion Post No. 77 will give a rifle salute, and Ed Heiple will play taps.
Free stew and biscuits at the John Day Elks Club will follow the Veterans Day observation at the Seventh Street Complex.
Almost 13% of Grant County, or 744 individuals, identified themselves as veterans when the last American Community Survey was conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. Nationally, veterans make up just over 7% of the population.
Veterans Day was originally observed as Armistice Day, which marked the end of major hostilities in World War I at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918.
