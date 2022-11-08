Rifle Guard 2021
The John Day American Legion Rifle Guard honors veterans at the Seventh Street Sports Complex on Veterans Day 2021.

 Steven Mitchell/Blue Mountain Eagle, File

GRANT COUNTY — Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, and several public events honoring veterans for their service are planned in Grant County for the holiday.

Prairie City will mark the occasion with a gun salute at 11 a.m. at the old Texaco station next to city hall, 133 S. Bridge St. Along with the rifle salute, a member of American Legion Post No. 106 will give a short speech. The Post Auxiliary will host a potluck for veterans at the American Legion Hall later on in the evening.

