Veterans enrolled with the Veterans Health Administration and their caregivers may be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by appointment throughout the state and may be able to arrange transportation.
In a Friday press release, the Grant County Health Department said VA hospitals in Boise, Walla Walla, and Portland are immunizing eligible veterans and caregivers.
The health department also said eligible veterans could make an appointment at VA healthcare clinics in Roseburg, Eugene, and Bend.
The press release said they urge veterans to contact their VA healthcare team and primary care provider for more information and make an appointment. The press release said local healthcare providers might reach out directly to those who are eligible.
Grant County Veterans may also be able to schedule transportation to those appointments through the Disabled Veterans Veterans or the People Mover.
The health department's press release said to reach out to Katie Hoffman, with the county's Veterans Services office at 541-620-8057 to coordinate with the DAV and 541-575-2370 to schedule a ride with the People Mover.
