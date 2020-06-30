COVID-19 has postponed the 2020 season for the Kam Wah Chung State Heritage Site, but physical limitations play no part in the online experience on their new website.
The Friends of Kam Wah Chung Museum worked in collaboration with the Astir Agency of Bend to develop and design the new website for Kam Wah Chung.
The old website was a few years outdated, according to Katee Withee, the president of the Friends of Kam Wah Chung Museum board, but the new website provides a modern look with potential.
“We wanted something new, modern and clean and something we could grow and expand with us over the next few years,” Withee said.
The new website plans to provide virtual reality experiences, 360-degree tours and interpretation opportunities. While not available at the moment, the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department has been working on making VR available.
The state plans to fund the VR filming and glasses, and the Friends group will provide the website to host the video, Withee said.
“State Parks has a contract with a videographer to film more VR content for the website and have interaction where you can touch certain objects and read more about certain items,” Withee said. “It was canceled due to the budget with the pandemic, but it’s hoping to pick up next summer so you can have more interaction with the building itself or with our interpretive center or our archival space.”
Along with the online features, the new website is also a place where current and ongoing research can be shared.
“We’re learning more about the people who lived in that area and telling a different perspective or aspect of history that is not always shared,” Withee said. “It’s kind of neat that we can update and share that information in real time via our website.”
The team is currently working on a searchable index catalogue for all the documents and objects available at the site.
“The website kind of fills the need for not being able to visit museum in person,” Withee said.
Friends of Kam Wah Chung was able to provide the website by fundraising through a membership drive, donations from visitors and a local grant from the Grant County Chamber of Commerce.
People interested in donating, volunteering or obtaining a membership can visit friendsofkamwahchung.com.
