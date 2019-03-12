Volunteers are needed for a trail day at the Seventh Street Bike Park on the weekend of March 30-31 to work on constructing a dirt pump track and do maintenance on the existing single-track trail.
The Eastern Oregon Trail Alliance will head up the work starting at 9 a.m., weather dependent.
To volunteer or to donate to the project, contact Darin Toy at 541-620-4030 or visit the Eastern Oregon Trail Alliance on Facebook.
Phase 2 construction this year also will include constructing external log features on either side of the pump track, which will be located just south of the trailhead and just west of the parking area. That work will be spread out over the year, Toy said.
The bike park is not a John Day city project. The nonprofit Grant County Economic Council led the fundraising for Phase 1, EOTA provided technical guidance and the land belongs to Grant School District 3. Other stakeholders include the city of John Day and the John Day-Canyon City Parks & Recreation District.
Aaron Lieuallen, a GCEC member, said the goal is to have most of the pump track built by volunteers, with some in-kind donations. A storage shed for tools and a dirt jump line will be built just to the west in fall 2020.
Ptarmigan Ptrails, the company that constructed the single-track trail last year, will return this spring to touch up their work.
The parking lot has been constructed, lined with a telephone pole fence and will accommodate up to 15 vehicles.
About a dozen volunteers turned out for a trail day in October. Usage of the bike park has been light, with some children riding the single-track trail with BMX-type bicycles.
The bike park hasn’t been promoted because safety and informational signs have not been erected and additional work is needed on the single-track trail, Lieuallen said.
A grand opening will take place in late spring, he said, with fundraising efforts slated for this year and 2020.
