Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is seeking volunteers for two upcoming vacant positions on the All-Terrain Vehicle Advisory Committee. One of the successful candidates will also serve on the ATV Grant Subcommittee.
OPRD is accepting applications for the following positions:
• At-large ATV user representative; this person will also serve on the ATV Grant Subcommittee
• ATV dealer representative
Volunteers serve up to two consecutive four-year terms. To apply for one of the open positions, go to the ATV-AC webpage at oregon.gov/oprd/ATV/Pages/ATV-committee.aspx#1 and click the “Committee Interest Form” link at the bottom of the section. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Sept. 10.
The ATV-AC typically holds one to two public meetings per year, which may be conducted either in-person or remotely adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. It is tasked with reviewing accidents and fatalities resulting from ATV recreation; reviewing changes to statutory vehicle classifications as necessary for safety considerations; reviewing safety features of all classes of off-highway vehicles; and recommending appropriate safety requirements to protect child and adult OHV operators.
The Grant Subcommittee holds up to four public meetings per year, which may be conducted either in-person or conducted remotely adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. The subcommittee is responsible for reviewing and recommending grant funding in support of ATV recreational activities throughout the state, including maintenance, law enforcement, emergency medical services, land acquisition and planning and development. Computer access and experience is mandatory. Knowledge of OHV riding areas throughout Oregon is beneficial.
OPRD is committed to ensuring that all boards and commissions represent the growing age, racial and gender diversity of the state. All citizens with OHV experience are welcome and encouraged to serve.
For more information, contact Jeff Trejo, OPRD ATV safety education coordinator, at jeff.trejo@oregon.gov or 503-586-9622.
