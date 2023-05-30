stock mountain bike
 Blue Mountain Eagle, File

PRAIRIE CITY — The Eastern Oregon Trail Alliance is looking for volunteers to help extend the network of mountain biking trails at Magone Lake.

EOTC, a nonprofit group of trail users that has spearheaded work on the project, is hosting volunteer work parties on Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4.

