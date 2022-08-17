pool bond front view

This conceptual drawing shows what the proposed aquatic center would look like from the front.

JOHN DAY — Voters in the John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District will get a second chance to vote on a $4 million pool bond after the first vote in May ended in an 802-802 tie. The measure will be on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election.

If the measure passes, the city has $2 million in state lottery grant funding that will go toward building the pool in addition to the bond funding. The cost to complete the pool is projected to be just over $6.6 million.

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

