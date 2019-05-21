John Day area voters likely won’t see a ballot measure to create a new service district for operation of a public swimming pool or a bond election for the funds to build a new swimming pool until next spring.
New information about the Gleason Pool emerged during the John Day City Council’s discussion about a planning grant application May 14.
The council agreed to apply for a 2019 Oregon Parks and Recreation Department planning grant worth up to $40,000. The city budgeted up to $40,000 for matching funds for the grant, City Manager Nick Green told the council.
Service district
Planning grants can be used to determine and document a project’s viability, including information on the public need and benefit, types of amenities, locations, activities and likely users, Green said. Alternatives are analyzed and a recommendation is made on the best alternative, he said.
In this case the city, which owns Gleason Pool, and a steering committee composed of stakeholders interested in the pool’s future have been evaluating state law on county service facilities as an option for operation of an aquatic facility, Green said.
Oregon Revised Statutes Chapter 451 authorizes a county to establish master plans and service districts for a wide range of purposes, including public recreation facilities. The Grant County Court could approve a master plan for a service district that supports a recreation facility that includes land outside the jurisdiction of cities in Grant County, Green said.
The county court would be the governing body of a county service district, Green said. The governing body would begin by deciding which facilities would be constructed, maintained and operated, and how the construction, maintenance and operation would be financed.
Financing could be accomplished by a variety of methods, including assessments on property in the service district, sale of bonds, ad valorem taxes, a local option tax or any combination of these methods, Green said.
The planning grant would be used to pay the nonprofit Special Districts Association of Oregon Advisory Services LLC to help guide the city through the process, Green said.
If the city’s grant application is unsuccessful, the city could continue the process on its own, Green said. The city has already spent money on consultants and acquiring new parkland as part of the overall pool project, he said.
Pool costs
Negotiations between the city of John Day and the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department for the sale of city park land adjacent to the Kam Wah Chung Historic Site and Gleason Pool have not concluded.
Sale of the land would support the state’s plans to build a world-class interpretive center at the historic site. The council has recognized in the past that the new interpretive center would boost the local tourism economy, but it also could mean closing the Gleason Pool for good at the end of the 2020 season.
The Gleason Pool is 61 years old and the second oldest public pool in Oregon. During a public informational meeting hosted by the John Day swim team April 2, John Day Councilor Dave Holland, the city’s former public works director, addressed whether the pool could be rehabbed economically.
Supply and drain pipes were likely steel or galvanized steel, he said, with a typical lifetime of 10-30 years. To replace rusted-out pipes, concrete decking, pool buildings and even the pool bottom would need to be demolished, he said.
Estimated costs for a replacement pool were provided at the April 2 meeting. The target figures are $4.5 million for construction of a new six-lane, 25-meter outdoor pool with related buildings and about $100,000 per year for operation, maintenance and a future pool replacement fund.
Election options
One option raised in the past as a way to increase annual revenue to meet the target operating costs was to expand the current John Day-Canyon City Parks & Recreation District to include Mt. Vernon and Prairie City. Board member Lisa Weigum, however, said at the April 2 meeting that the Parks & Rec board was definitely opposed to that idea.
If the city was forced to take over the pool’s operation when the Parks & Rec contract ends in 2020, the city might be forced to consider a local option levy in order to meet the pool’s annual costs, Green said at the April 2 meeting.
That would place an unfair burden on John Day taxpayers, Mayor Ron Lundbom noted at the time. People who don’t live in the city should pay higher pool fees to make it fair, but that might deter outside-district users from coming to the pool.
Green suggested to the city council May 14 that creating a service district including properties within 15 miles of the pool may be necessary to provide sufficient annual revenue for a public pool. The planning grant would support a careful evaluation of that option.
The best approach for the city is to put all the elements together, from master plan to financing mechanisms, and present the package to the voters possibly as soon as next spring, Green said. It’s smarter for the city to take its time developing a pool plan rather than rush something for this fall’s election, he said.
Councilor Paul Smith agreed, saying this was a professional approach. Lundbom also agreed, noting that if the city does all it can to keep a public pool in Grant County and the voters turn down the service district and construction bond, then at least the city had done its job.
