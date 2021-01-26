A Mt. Vernon man will spend time behind bars and owes thousands of dollars in restitution after a string of thefts.
Tanner E. Walczyk, 21, was sentenced to six months in jail and one year of post-prison supervision and ordered to pay $17,128 in restitution for crimes committed between September 2019 and March 2020.
On Jan. 21, Walczyk pleaded guilty to a count of menacing and two counts of conspiracy to commit a class C felony—first-degree theft, according to court documents.
Twenty-one counts of first-degree theft, 12 counts of second-degree theft, two counts of third-degree theft, 27 counts of criminal conspiracy, 19 counts of unlawful entry into vehicle, 10 counts of second-degree criminal trespass, one count of first-degree criminal mischief, five counts of third-degree criminal mischief, three counts of second-degree burglary and one count of menacing were dismissed in a plea agreement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.