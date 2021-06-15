Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative is asking its member-owners to be on the lookout for any trees or branches hanging or leaning too close to power lines and to call the cooperative if you see one. Trees that grow too close to power lines can cause outages or create other hazardous conditions.
“Although most trees do not present a problem, some of them grow into or crowd power lines or other utility equipment,” said Maaike Schotborgh, OTEC’s safety and loss control manager. “When greenery becomes too close for comfort, we have to address it because overgrowth can interfere with power distribution and create a hazard for those on the ground.”
Tree branches that come in contact with power lines can interfere with electrical service. For example, the lights in a house may flicker when tree branches brush power lines during high winds. Stormy weather can also cause limbs to break off and land on lines.
OTEC works year-round to trim or remove tree branches and, in some cases, remove trees. OTEC’s tree-trimming program is a key aspect of the cooperative’s priority of delivering electrical service safely and reliably to its member-owners.
If an OTEC member sees a tree or limb near a power line, they should call OTEC immediately at 541-523-3616 and the cooperative will come out and fix the problem.
OTEC also wants to stress to everyone to never try and trim branches or limbs by themselves. Only certified utility line clearance workers are allowed to work on trees or branches within 10 feet of a power line.
For more safety information, please visit otec.coop/safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.