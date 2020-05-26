The South Fork John Day Watershed Council and the Natural Resource Conservation Service were awarded a $1,714,286 grant to provide financial assistance to private landowners to increase beneficial habitat.
South Fork Watershed Council Coordinator Amy Stiner said the funding would help by thinning overstocked forests, removing Western juniper trees, promoting native and useful vegetation over annual grasses and noxious weeds, conifer removal for Quaking Aspen and providing reliable off-chanel upland water.
She said the council would also work with agricultural producers to improve the health and productivity of their range and forest lands by assisting in strategic planning of restoration actions and comprehensive grazing planning.
The Regional Conservation Partnership Program promotes coordination of NRCS conservation activities with partners that offer value-added contributions to expand the collective ability to address on-farm, watershed and regional natural resource concerns.
Through RCPP, NRCS seeks to co-invest with partners to implement projects that demonstrate innovative solutions to conservation challenges and provide measurable improvements and outcomes tied to the resource concerns they seek to address.
Stiner said what made the proposal strong was the input from the private landowners in the South Fork John Day watershed.
“The landowners put together in-depth inventory of all of the improvements they would like to do. Their wish list came to an estimated $4 million,” Stiner said.
Stiner said, in order to qualify for the grant, they had to match 50% of the total cost. She said the South Fork John Day Watershed Council, along with private landowners, Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and Grant Soil and Water Conservation District were able to put together $1.7 million in active funds in the watershed and were able to request $1.7 million from the RCPP grant.
“We really hope that this funding can ease some of the economic stresses for landowners, creating an increase in more favorable forage and water availability, and improve efficiencies of their ag production,” Stiner said. “It is really an amazing opportunity for the South Fork John Day Watershed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.