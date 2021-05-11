The Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board awarded funding to the South Fork John Day Watershed Council for Stakeholder Engagement at their March 9-10 board meeting.
The award was one of 85 grants totaling $10,095,681 provided to local organizations statewide to support fish and wildlife habitat and water quality projects.
The South Fork John Day Watershed Council received funding to work with private landowners on restoration efforts in conjunction with the recently awarded South Fork John Day Regional Conservation Partnership Program through the Natural Resource Conservation Service.
Projects that can be funded through the South Fork John Day RCPP need to be located within the South Fork John Day Watershed priority areas and practices include Juniper removal, cross fencing, upland water developments and forest health treatments.
The council is also looking for input from landowners regarding projects they need to improve their agricultural operations.
If any landowners are interested in signing up, have questions or would like to provide feedback, contact Amy Stiner, astiner@outlook.com, 541-792-0435.
