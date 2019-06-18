Grant County students of higher education who apply for the Wayne Stewart Scholarship should take note of an earlier deadline this year. Applications must be postmarked by Friday, June 28. There is also a new mailing address for the applications.
A total of $608,000 was awarded to 122 recipients for the 2018-2019 scholarship year. The funds are available thanks to the late benefactors Wayne Stewart of Dayville and his son Eminger Stewart III, who made provisions in their wills for a perpetual scholarship.
For applications and more information, visit the Grant County Education Service District website at grantesd.k12.or.us, and click on "Scholarships."
Scholarships should be mailed to U.S. bank Wealth Management, Trust Department, 131 E. Main St., Medford, OR 97501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.