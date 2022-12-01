JOHN DAY — A pedestrian safety project on South Canyon Boulevard between Grant Union Junior/Senior High School and Southwest Sixth Avenue in John Day that was supposed to be finished in October has hit some snags that have pushed the timeline into next year and pushed the project's price tag up considerably.
The project, which broke ground in mid-June of this year, calls for the construction of new sidewalks that meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, widening existing bicycle lanes, installing curbs and gutters for stormwater runoff and constructing stormwater facilities.
But the work has been hampered by supply chain issues and is now being delayed further by the onset of winter weather in Grant County.
ODOT community affairs specialist Vicki Moles said that supply chain issues related to underground piping and the appearance of winter weather in the county have led to an amended timeline for the project.
“Right now weather is a big thing for us, of course,” she said. "It’s hard to pour concrete when it’s really cold and freezing out … so that’s going to delay a few things."
Even before the weather turned, however, there were problems with obtaining some of the materials needed for the job, according to Moles.
“I think specifically I heard it had to do with water pipes and materials so they could get the drains and the stormwater system up and running," she said. "Some of the materials they were waiting for had to do with what’s underground with the water systems. They were unable to get materials, and that put a lot of this work behind.”
More recently, a shortage of cement has held up concrete work on the project.
“It sounds like there are some issues with the (cement) plant right now as far as getting the concrete they need as well to try to get things finished out," Moles said. "That, along with the weather, is going to kind of help slow things down in the next week or two.”
Moles and ODOT spokesman Tom Strandberg said they understand the frustration over the delays but noted that the end result will improved safety for students walking to and from Grant Union Junior/Senior High School.
“We went over our timeline for unforeseen issues, but the most important thing is making sure that whatever is done is safe and is going to be an efficient system for folks to use, especially the kids going to school,” Strandberg said.
Work on the sidewalk project is being done by John Day-based Tidewater Contractors.
ODOT had originally estimated the price tag of the project to be $1.8 million, but costs have now ballooned to an estimated $3.2 million, according to the agency's project tracker website. Funding for the project comes from the Safe Routes to School Program and the Multimodal Transportation Enhancement Program.
Another ODOT project, this one aimed at bringing curb ramps up to compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act, will kick off in Grant County in 2023.
“It’s a statewide effort based on a lawsuit,” Moles said. She added that there are over 3,000 curb ramps that need to be brought up to ADA standards in Eastern Oregon.
With this and other projects coming to the county in the future, Strandberg said he wants drivers to be mindful of construction workers.
“People just need to pay a lot of attention, especially if they see those orange cones and there are crews out,” he said.
Members of the public seeking information on this or any other ODOT project in Grant County can visit ODOT’s Region 5 webpage at www.tinyurl.com/odot5.
