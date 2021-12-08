Editor’s note: The data for this update is current as of Dec. 8, 2021.
JOHN DAY — The latest COVID-19 outbreak at Humbolt Elementary School is over.
According to a weekly update from the Oregon Health Authority released on Wednesday, Dec. 8, the most recent outbreak at the Canyon City school has been declared resolved. The outbreak reached a total of 26 cases, with the most recent case dating from Nov. 2.
A previously reported outbreak at Humbolt Elementary that grew to a total of 16 cases was declared resolved on Nov. 3.
OHA defines a school outbreak as two or more cases of COVID-19 in students, staff or volunteers that have a shared, defined exposure within a school setting. Outbreaks are considered resolved when there have been no new cases in the past 28 days.
The latest OHA report shows no other ongoing outbreaks at schools, workplaces, congregate care facilities or child care centers in Grant County.
As of Wednesday, Dec. 8, Grant County has recorded 1,092 cases of COVID-19, OHA data shows. The county has recorded 17 deaths from the disease since the pandemic began. The state has reported a cumulative total of 398,262 cases and 5,318 deaths.
The United States has had about 49.5 million cases of COVID-19 and 793,188 COVID-related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
COVID-19 vaccines have been proven safe and are still the most effective way to prevent the spread of the disease, according to the Grant County Health Department.
Area residents who are interested in receiving the vaccine can contact the following entities to schedule an appointment:
• Grant County Health Department: 541-575-0429
• Strawberry Wilderness Clinic: 541-575-0404
• Len’s Drug: 541-575-0629
• Grant Union SBHC: 541-575-0366
Referral information is available by calling Canyon Creek Clinic at 541-575-1263.
The Grant County Health Department continues to encourage all residents to take the following precautions:
• Get vaccinated against COVID-19.
• Wear a mask in doors and when outside if you cannot maintain 6 foot distancing.
• Maintain 6 feet of distancing, if possible, indoors and outdoors.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
• Stay home if you feel ill.
After someone contracts COVID-19, if they develop symptoms, they will usually appear within 14 days. Symptoms include:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
Anyone who presents with these symptoms is urged to call 211 or their health care provider.
