Editor’s note: The data for this update is current as of Oct. 27, 2021.
JOHN DAY — A COVID-19 outbreak at Long Creek School is over while another outbreak continues at Humbolt Elementary School in Canyon City, the Oregon Health Authority announced.
In a weekly report issued on Wednesday, Oct. 27, OHA noted that the Long Creek outbreak was now considered resolved. The most recent of the eight cases associated with the school began on Sept. 9.
The ongoing outbreak at Humbolt Elementary includes 16 cases, with the most recent dating from Oct. 4.
The state agency defines a school outbreak as two or more cases of COVID-19 among students, staff members or volunteers within a school setting. An outbreak is declared resolved when there have been no new cases within the last 28 days.
There are no other active outbreaks listed in the weekly OHA report involving schools, workplaces, congregate care facilities or child care centers in Grant County.
As of Wednesday, Oct. 27, Grant County has recorded 1,008 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths from the disease since the pandemic began, OHA data shows. The state has reported a cumulative total of 362,561 cases and 4,334 deaths.
However, OHA announced on Thursday, Oct. 21, that it had discovered a backlog of reports including an additional 550 COVID-related fatalities that have not yet been incorporated into the state’s death toll. Those deaths were not previously counted because of a computer error, the agency said.
The United States has had about 45.7 million cases of COVID-19 and 741,175 COVID-related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
According to the Grant County Health Department, COVID-19 vaccines have been proven to be safe and are still the most effective way to prevent the spread of the disease.
Area residents who are interested in receiving the vaccine can contact the following entities to schedule an appointment:
• Grant County Health Department: 541-575-0429
• Strawberry Wilderness Clinic: 541-575-0404
• Len’s Drug: 541-575-0629
• Grant Union SBHC: 541-575-0366
Referral information is available by calling Canyon Creek Clinic at 541-575-1263.
The Grant County Health Department continues to encourage all residents to take the following precautions:
• Get vaccinated against COVID-19.
• Wear a mask in doors and when outside if you cannot maintain 6 foot distancing.
• Maintain 6 feet of distancing, if possible, indoors and outdoors.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
• Stay home if you feel ill.
After someone contracts COVID-19, if they develop symptoms, they will usually appear within 14 days. Symptoms include:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
Anyone who presents with these symptoms is urged to call 211 or their health care provider.
