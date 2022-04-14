Editor’s note: The data for this update is current as of April 13, 2022.
JOHN DAY — COVID-19 case counts continued to fall in Grant County last week even as they began an upward trend in Oregon as a whole.
As of Wednesday, April 13, Grant County had tallied 1,687 cases of the disease (along with 21 deaths) since the start of the pandemic, up 14 cases from the week before, according to the latest report from the Oregon Health Authority, reversing a recent trend of falling case numbers.
In a weekly update issued Monday, April 11, the Grant County Health Department announced that there had been no new hospital admissions for COVID-19 during the previous week and that there were currently no county residents hospitalized with the disease.
Oregon has reported a cumulative total of 709,125 cases and 7,427 deaths.
The United States has had nearly 80.6 million cases of COVID-19 and has recorded 988,149 COVID-related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Public health authorities continue to advise people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and get booster shots when eligible to help control the spread of the disease.
Area residents who are interested in receiving the vaccine can contact the following entities to schedule an appointment:
• Grant County Health Department: 541-575-0429
• Strawberry Wilderness Clinic: 541-575-0404
• Len’s Drug: 541-575-0629
• Grant Union SBHC: 541-575-0366
Referral information is available by calling Canyon Creek Clinic at 541-575-1263.
The Grant County Health Department continues to encourage all residents to take the following precautions:
• Get vaccinated against COVID-19.
• Wear a mask in doors and when outside if you cannot maintain 6 foot distancing.
• Maintain 6 feet of distancing, if possible, indoors and outdoors.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
• Stay home if you feel ill.
After someone contracts COVID-19, if they develop symptoms, they will usually appear within 14 days. Symptoms include:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
Anyone who presents with these symptoms is urged to call 211 or their health care provider.
