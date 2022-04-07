Editor’s note: The data for this update is current as of April 7, 2022.
JOHN DAY — COVID-19 case counts continued to fall in Grant County last week even as they began an upward trend in Oregon as a whole.
As of Wednesday, April 6, Grant County had tallied 1,673 cases of the disease (along with 21 deaths) since the start of the pandemic, up six cases from the week before, according to the latest weekly report from the Oregon Health Authority. That was half the increase from the previous week, when 12 new cases were reported. Moreover, Grant County has now gone six weeks without a reportable COVID outbreak.
In contrast, OHA reported 1,988 new cases statewide, up 42% from the previous weekly reporting period. It was the first time the weekly total had increased after nine straight weeks of declines.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 continued to fall, with 97 in the current reporting period compared with 148 the week before. It was the first time COVID-related hospitalizations in Oregon had dropped below 100 since the week of June 28-July 4, 2021, when 66 were reported, according to OHA.
Oregon has reported a cumulative total of 705,817 cases and 7,224 deaths.
The United States has had nearly 80.3 million cases of COVID-19 and has recorded 983,917 COVID-related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Public health authorities continue to advise people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and get booster shots when eligible to help control the spread of the disease.
Area residents who are interested in receiving the vaccine can contact the following entities to schedule an appointment:
• Grant County Health Department: 541-575-0429
• Strawberry Wilderness Clinic: 541-575-0404
• Len’s Drug: 541-575-0629
• Grant Union SBHC: 541-575-0366
Referral information is available by calling Canyon Creek Clinic at 541-575-1263.
The Grant County Health Department continues to encourage all residents to take the following precautions:
• Get vaccinated against COVID-19.
• Wear a mask in doors and when outside if you cannot maintain 6 foot distancing.
• Maintain 6 feet of distancing, if possible, indoors and outdoors.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
• Stay home if you feel ill.
After someone contracts COVID-19, if they develop symptoms, they will usually appear within 14 days. Symptoms include:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
Anyone who presents with these symptoms is urged to call 211 or their health care provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.